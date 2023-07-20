StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
