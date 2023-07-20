New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

