New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
New Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NGD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of New Gold
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.