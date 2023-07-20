Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $156.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.10.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

