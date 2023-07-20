PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.2 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.31.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 307,640 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.