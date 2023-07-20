Stephens Boosts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $29.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $879.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,832.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 61,327 shares valued at $1,337,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,079,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

