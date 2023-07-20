Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $560.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CAO Michael John Daley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael John Daley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

