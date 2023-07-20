Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

LGYRF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

