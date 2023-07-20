Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.0 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance
LGYRF stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75.
About Landis+Gyr Group
