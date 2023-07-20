CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.
In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after buying an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after buying an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
