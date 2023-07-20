CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CDW. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.69. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 789.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,907,000 after buying an additional 764,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after buying an additional 717,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

