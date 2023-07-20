Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.1 days.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
LKREF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.
