Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $88.72 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

