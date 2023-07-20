Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Kinaxis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.09. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KXSCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.