Piper Sandler Downgrades Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Neutral

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

CATC opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

