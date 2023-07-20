Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 113.59% from the company’s current price.

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. BioVie has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioVie will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BioVie by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

