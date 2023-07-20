TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $32.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

Shares of TPG opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. TPG has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that TPG will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,992,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

