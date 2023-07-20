FY2024 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 31,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,737,810.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,166,958.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.