Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Expands By 14.0%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.5 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

