Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Expands By 14.0%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 287.5 days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $41.59.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.