Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,465.0 days.
Kansai Paint Stock Performance
Shares of KSANF stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.10.
Kansai Paint Company Profile
