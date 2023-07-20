Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Short Interest Update

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,465.0 days.

Kansai Paint Stock Performance

Shares of KSANF stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Kansai Paint has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Kansai Paint Company Profile

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

