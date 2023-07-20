Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 656,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

