Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 18.1%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.7883 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

