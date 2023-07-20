Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Drops By 18.6%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Linamar Stock Performance

LIMAF stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Linamar to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

