Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $103.03

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.28.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $108.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

