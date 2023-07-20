Head to Head Comparison: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) vs. Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Mexco Energy has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antero Resources has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mexco Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexco Energy 48.80% 30.50% 28.57% Antero Resources 29.24% 23.30% 11.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.8% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Mexco Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mexco Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexco Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antero Resources 0 9 6 0 2.40

Mexco Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 84.45%. Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $34.23, indicating a potential upside of 42.54%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Mexco Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexco Energy and Antero Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexco Energy $9.56 million 2.88 $4.66 million $2.11 6.10 Antero Resources $7.14 billion 1.01 $1.90 billion $7.01 3.43

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mexco Energy. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexco Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio. It also owned leasehold mineral, royalty, and other interests in approximately 2,768 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

