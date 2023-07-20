Head-To-Head Survey: abrdn (SLFPF) & Its Peers

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,210 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare abrdn to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for abrdn and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 5 1 0 0 1.17 abrdn Competitors 1038 4548 5847 83 2.43

abrdn currently has a consensus price target of $177.57, indicating a potential upside of 6,023.15%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 73.78%. Given abrdn’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe abrdn is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A abrdn Competitors 369.67% 7.27% 4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares abrdn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.1% of abrdn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 641.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares abrdn and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn N/A N/A 11.33 abrdn Competitors $398.68 million -$4.20 million 9.83

abrdn’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

abrdn competitors beat abrdn on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

