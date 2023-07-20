Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A Cytek Biosciences -1.22% 0.25% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and Cytek Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cytek Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Cytek Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.06%. Given Cytek Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek Biosciences is more favorable than GN Store Nord A/S.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Cytek Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A $4.35 5.67 Cytek Biosciences $164.04 million 7.27 $2.58 million ($0.01) -878.12

Cytek Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of GN Store Nord A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytek Biosciences beats GN Store Nord A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

