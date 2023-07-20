Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $50.15

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

