Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) and Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Financial Comparison

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Tsumura & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Tsumura & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -28.88% -20.37% -8.18% Tsumura & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.34 billion 1.64 -$370.10 million ($0.54) -6.49 Tsumura & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Curaleaf and Tsumura & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tsumura & Co. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Curaleaf and Tsumura & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 8 0 2.89 Tsumura & Co. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Curaleaf currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.31%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Tsumura & Co..

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. Further, the company provides hemp-based CBD and cannabigerol products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

