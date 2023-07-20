B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Head-To-Head Analysis

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $6.38 billion 1.14 $576.37 million N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.48 $999.72 million $6.04 6.94

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than B&M European Value Retail.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 1 0 4 0 2.60 ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B&M European Value Retail and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus target price of $615.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,022.78%. ageas SA/NV has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given B&M European Value Retail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B&M European Value Retail is more favorable than ageas SA/NV.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ageas SA/NV pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats ageas SA/NV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About ageas SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.