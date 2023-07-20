Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

