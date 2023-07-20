Barclays Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,616

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,239.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.6004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

