Barclays Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,616

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,743 ($35.87) to GBX 2,616 ($34.21) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($35.15) to GBX 2,543 ($33.25) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,239.80.
Admiral Group Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.92.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
