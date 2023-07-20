Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGYFree Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.50.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.64 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.