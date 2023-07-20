Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARGGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.73) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.50.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.64 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.