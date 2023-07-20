British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) PT Lowered to GBX 432

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 432 ($5.65) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded British Land from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.67.
British Land Trading Up 9.1 %
British Land stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
