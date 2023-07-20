JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,450 ($32.03) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.25) to GBX 2,305 ($30.14) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.77) to GBX 2,400 ($31.38) in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $28.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.533 dividend. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

