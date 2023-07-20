Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

CKSNF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

