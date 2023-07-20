easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($8.11) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 615 ($8.04) to GBX 610 ($7.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $516.43.

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.31 on Monday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

