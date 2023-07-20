EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$88.00 at TD Securities

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

EQB Price Performance

Shares of EQGPF opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. EQB has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

