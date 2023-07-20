Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SYYYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of OTC SYYYF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Synthomer has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

