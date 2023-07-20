American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

