Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

