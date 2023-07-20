Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
