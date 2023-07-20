KeyCorp Comments on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Sunday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $22.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.05. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2024 earnings at $20.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $285.07 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $289.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

