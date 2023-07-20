Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 91,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 487.8% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 327,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 34.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

