American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

