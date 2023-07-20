Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $325,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

