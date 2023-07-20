Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Allot Communications worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

