KeyCorp Increases Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $130.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

AEIS stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $425.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

