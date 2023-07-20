Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.
ADI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.
Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %
ADI stock opened at $195.79 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
