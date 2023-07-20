Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 41,545 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 9% compared to the average volume of 37,990 call options.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.26 and its 200 day moving average is $337.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,967,959 shares of company stock worth $656,368,342. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

