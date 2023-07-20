Investors Purchase High Volume of Transocean Call Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 46,793 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 35,061 call options.

Transocean Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:RIG opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

