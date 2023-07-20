Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 43,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 29,065 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance
Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance
In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.