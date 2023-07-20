Walgreens Boots Alliance Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 43,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 29,065 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

