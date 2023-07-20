Sunrun Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,652 call options.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.05 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

