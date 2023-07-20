Traders Buy High Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 187,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 513% compared to the typical volume of 30,515 call options.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $262.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.27. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

